MARK WEIBLE

JERSEYVILLE — Never one to miss a good time, Mark Kevin Weible entered the world as the fourth child of Willard and Carol Weible of Ferguson, Missouri, on Oct. 31, 1957. Gifted with the intellect of a genius, the heart of a lion, and compassion of an angel, Mark was a leader, not a follower, who believed rules were made to be broken.

Mark Weible lived life to the fullest. As a child racing his bike full-speed down Woodstock Avenue with his feet off the brakes and his hands high in the air, navigating a boat through the channels of the Missouri River, or riding his motorcycle along Illinois' River Road into the sunset, Mark never stopped yearning for that adrenaline rush until he saw the face of God. That, he believed, would be the ultimate adventure.

A cherished member of the Jerseyville Community, Mark spent his career caring for generations of seniors, whom he lovingly referred to as, "my old people." After sixteen years as the Director of Operations for Wellington Management, which operates skilled nursing facilities in Missouri and Illinois, he most recently served as administrator of Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Mark could not have been prouder of his children, Kevin, Matthew, Bailey and Hope. He loved his wife Terrie Ann Weible (nee Hirschberg) and together, they built a portfolio of international experiences and weekends spent biking and antiquing throughout the country.

Mark will be sorely missed by his brothers, Bruce (Cynthia), Eric (Robyn), Ron, and Jeff (Carla) Weible, and his sisters, Lori (Frank) Pilkinton and Terry Murphy, along with brothers-in-law Charles (Kelli) Hirschberg, Randy, Rusty (Michelle) and Steve Gibson, and many nieces and nephews. His absence will also be felt by his faithful dogs Zuna and Bunny.

Mark Weible was preceded in death by his son, Kevin, his parents Willard and Carol Weible, and beloved father-in-law, Robert Hirschberg.

Services will be private. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Terrie Weible to be put toward Hope and Bailey's college fund. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com