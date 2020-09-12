1/1
Mark Woodson
1958 - 2020
EDWARDSVILLE — Dr. Mark E. Woodson, 62 of Edwardsville passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

Mark was born on July 5, 1958 in Bellflower, California. Mark was an Oncologist for Hematology and Oncology Incorporated. He had attended Harvest Community Church in Granite City and in his free time Mark enjoyed his days traveling, playing golf, running or a good day of fishing and sitting down to watch a good movie. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Mark is survived by and will be missed by his children; Molly Woodson of St. Louis, Matt Woodson of St. Louis, Paris Woodson of Godfrey; his mom, Jean (Niles) Woodson of Camarillo, California; brother, Brian and Danelle Woodson of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister, Shelley Hall of Mission Vijo, California and many other close family members and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his dad; Frank Woodson.

In celebration of Mark's life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Harvest Community Church, 4598 IL Rt. 162 in Granite City. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the church with Pastor Roy Boyer officiating.

Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to the American Diabetes Association. Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City is serving the family.



Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
Harvest Community Church
SEP
16
Funeral service
Harvest Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Irwin Chapel
3960 Maryville Rd
Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 931-8000
