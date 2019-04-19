MARK WUELLNER

ALTON — Mark A. Wuellner, 90, of Alton, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital after being admitted the evening before.

Born in Alton on Jan. 14, 1929, Mark was the sole surviving child of the Henry A. and Ann (Snyder) Wuellner Family.

Mark attended St. Mary's Grade School; CBC High School in Saint Louis, Missouri; and Quincy College in Quincy, Illinois. He was a partner with his father and brother in Snyder Co. at Third & Piasa Streets in Alton. He was involved with neighborhood and local civic organizations in his retirement years.

Mark is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marjorie (Mickey), and his children David (Sarah), Ellen (Liam) Moran, Matthew (Mimi), Andrew, Amy (Tom) Mackowiak, Kathryn (Paul) Dalziel, 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and siblings, he was preceded in death by his children Jeffrey and Peter (Bonnie Arman), daughter-in-law Rochelle (Reuter) and grandson Thomas Mackowiak.

Visitation will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton on Tuesday, April 23 at 9 a.m. followed by a memorial mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, in tribute to his Catholic faith and lifetime service to St. Mary's Catholic Church, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Capital Fund (stmarysalton.com/electoric-giving) 519 E. Fourth Street, Alton, Illinois.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be found at www.staten-fine.com.