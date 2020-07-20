1/1
Marla Shivley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

EAST ALTON — Marla Jean Shivley, 67, passed away at 7:58 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born May 5, 1953, she was a daughter of Frank "Beansie" and Doris J. (Bean) Duich.

Marla worked as a Four-year medical technician for several laboratories, including Quest Diagnostics.

It was while working that she met the man she would marry, David L. Shivley.

She didn't know a stranger. Marla had the most infectious laugh, and David says she was the kindest sweetest human being he ever had the privilege to be with. She loved to travel and had a special place in her heart for Disney World. She loved watching old TCM movies with David, and loved music, especially rock 'n roll. She also loved to cook, and was very proud of her upbringing in Wood River's Little Italy.

In addition to her husband of 18 years, David; she is survived by her children, Brianna Leigh (Brad) Harris-Shivley of Flasher, North Dakota, and Shea Devin (Jennifer) Shivley of Taylorville, Illinois; one granddaughter, Daphne Louise Shivley; her siblings, Rebecca Duich, Frank (Erica) Duich, and Mike Duich, all of Wood River, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John J. Duich.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River, where Father Donald Wolford will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved