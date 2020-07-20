Marla Shivley

EAST ALTON — Marla Jean Shivley, 67, passed away at 7:58 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born May 5, 1953, she was a daughter of Frank "Beansie" and Doris J. (Bean) Duich.

Marla worked as a Four-year medical technician for several laboratories, including Quest Diagnostics.

It was while working that she met the man she would marry, David L. Shivley.

She didn't know a stranger. Marla had the most infectious laugh, and David says she was the kindest sweetest human being he ever had the privilege to be with. She loved to travel and had a special place in her heart for Disney World. She loved watching old TCM movies with David, and loved music, especially rock 'n roll. She also loved to cook, and was very proud of her upbringing in Wood River's Little Italy.

In addition to her husband of 18 years, David; she is survived by her children, Brianna Leigh (Brad) Harris-Shivley of Flasher, North Dakota, and Shea Devin (Jennifer) Shivley of Taylorville, Illinois; one granddaughter, Daphne Louise Shivley; her siblings, Rebecca Duich, Frank (Erica) Duich, and Mike Duich, all of Wood River, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John J. Duich.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River, where Father Donald Wolford will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.