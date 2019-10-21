ELDRED — E. Marlene Pruitt, age 81 of Eldred, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born March 16, 1938 in White Hall, Illinois, the daughter of Irven and Naomi Hayes May. She married Richard I. Pruitt on Dec. 30, 1955 in Walkerville and he survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Marla (Frank) Hustlar of Mandan, North Dakota; a son, Richard A. (Susan) Pruitt of Eldred; five grandchildren, Marshall (Kearsta) Pruitt, Melissa Harris, Erica (Nic) Broderson, Elizabeth (Chris Kein) Hutslar, Taylor (T.J.) Groth; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Bonnie (Charles) Brunk and Peggy (Charles) Ruff; a brother, Irven Allen May; two sister-in-laws, Joan Pruitt and Ruth Ann (Richard) Pruitt Hansen; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother-in-law, John Pruitt.

Marlene worked in the food industry at numerous places during her career. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her grandchildren.

A Celebration of life services will be held 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Eldred Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Siteman Cancer Center. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton, Illinois is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.