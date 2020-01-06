EAST ALTON — Marlon Baugh, 85, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 17, 1934 in Calhoun County to Alfred and Alice (Steinberg) Pepper.

She was a graduate of Kampsville High School where she was also the homecoming queen. She married Hervel Baugh June 2, 1954.

She is survived by her husband Hervel Baugh of East Alton; daughter, Toni (Jim) Dotson of Dow, Iowa; grandson, Andrew (Nao) Barron of O'Fallon, Illinois; great-grandchildren, Mia and Ken Barron; brother, Merle Pepper of Pearl; two sisters, Carol (Hurley) Rulon of Carrollton, Illinois, and Alice (Ray) Clancy of Caseyville, Illinois; sister-in-law, Anna Ruth Webster; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Bernice Baugh; six brothers-in-law, Hobart, Winfred, Jack, Allie, Bill and Morland Baugh; and sisters-in-law, Detty DeGerlia and Reva Pepper.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.