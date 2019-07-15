CAMPBELL

BUNKER HILL — Marsha (Marty) Kay Campbell, from Bunker Hill, Illinois, was called to her eternal home on July 13, 2019 at 2:45 a.m. with her family by her side. A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Bunker Hill American Legion on Friday, July 19 at 4 p.m. This is also the Queen of Hearts night for the legion and nothing would make her happier than to help raise money for our veterans. Memorials may be made in the form of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots or monetary donations may be made as such also.