ALTON — Marsha Ann Lynch, 75, ascended to the stars on Nov. 17, 2019.

Born in Alton, Illinois on July 12, 1944, she was the daughter of Raymond Gardner and Jacqueline (Eden) Gardner Spann.

She earned her Masters Degree in English from SIU-Edwardsville in June of 1977. She retired an Insurance Representative and Travel Agent; and was an accomplished World Traveler.

Marsha supported many causes, Woman's Rights, Disabled Veterans, Ecological Issues and World Peace, just to name a few. She loved The Arts and Astronomy; music and reading were always "her thing".

Surviving are a son, Brock (Janie) Lynch of California; brother, Tom (Suzie) Gardner of Bethalto; sister, Valerie (Don) Forbes of Alton; beloved aunt,; Tameron Jackson of Alton; grandchildren, Nicholas Darnell, Rachel Yarrow, Olivia Darnell, Michael Darnell, Jake Lynch and Sean Lynch; great grandchildren, Rilynn Yarrow, Kori-Lynn Darnell and Dustin Darnell, niece, Stephanie Dizmange; nephews, Jeremiah Forbes and Ian Grindstaff;many loved cousins; an cat, "Kitty Boy".

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Jake and Violet Eden; parents; daughter, Missi Lynch; granddaughter, Genevieve Darnell;and uncles, Robert L. Jackson James "Rog" Eden and his wife Frances Eden.

Cremation rites were accorded and a private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois were in charge of arrangements.