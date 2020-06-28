Martha Bates

HAZLETON, Indiana — Martha Sue Bates, 72, of rural Hazleton, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Gibson General Hospital in Princeton.

She was born Oct. 15, 1947, in South Roxana, Illinois, to the late Dale E. and Lucille (Christy) Hayes.

Martha was of the Catholic faith. She was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Martha is survived by her husband of 39 years, Jerry R. Bates; a daughter, Gayla (Brent) Schafer; a granddaughter, Leesa M. West; a brother, Theodore (Leora) Hayes, of South Roxana, Illinois; and also, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Ricky, Jack and Butch Hayes, and also, three sisters, Shelba McEuen, Kathryn Whitaker and Judith Rigdon.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Warnock Cemetery in Princeton, with Father Gary Kaiser celebrating. There will be no visitation and family and friends will meet at the cemetery for the service.

You may leave a message of sympathy or light a candle in memory of Martha at www.colvinfuneralhome.com.

