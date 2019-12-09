GODFREY — Martha Lea Chiolero, 83, went to be with the Lord at 4:04 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Asbury Village in Godfrey, Illinois. Born Jan. 26, 1936 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Emma (Sills) Stearns. She graduated from Civic Memorial High School class of 1954. On April 17, 1954 she married David Chiolero in Cottage Hills, Illinois. He survives.

Mrs. Chiolero worked in the insurance department for Laclede Steel for 10 years and was a member of Godfrey Baptist Church. She was a dedicated and loving mother who loved spending time with her family, enjoyed everything with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved cooking, flowers and caramel corn; and had many life long friends. She enjoyed traveling and her favorite trip was to Italy.

Along with her loving husband Dave, she is survived by five children, Susan (Tom) Schmidt of Godfrey, Kathy (Gary) Abner of Godfrey, Robert Chiolero of Godfrey, Leanne (Gene) Ridolfi of Godfrey, and Lisa (Bruce) Deall of Alton; 11 grandchildren, Sarah (Charlie) Hess, Emily (Justin) Lacy, Rachel (Isaac) Benrubi, David (Nyssa) Abner, Gena (Brad) Woods, Matthew Deall, Laura (Tyler) Heffington, Adam (Abby) Schmidt, Megan Deall, Katherine Ridolfi, and Meredith Deall; and 10 great grandchildren, Caroline, Cecilia, Jack, Luke, Charlotte, Connor, Olivia, Isabel, Greta and Collins; also surviving are two sisters, Betty Sue Stearns of Alton and Charlotte Long of Alton; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Stearns.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Drew Schmidt; a sister, Binnie Joan Stearns; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Pat Stearns; two brothers-in-law, Sam Mormino and Charles Long; and a sister-in-law, Irene Mormino.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Bridge Church in Alton. Reverend Steven Helfrich and Reverend Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate. Burial will be private at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Drew Schmidt Memorial Scholarship Fund at Marquette Catholic High School or the Crisis Food Center. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

