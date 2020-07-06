Martha Haynes

ALTON — Martha H. Haynes passed away at 6:49 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 99.

Born on July 19, 1920 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Orlan and Stella Hamilton; and sister of Ruth Caroline Hamilton. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis in 1938, the family moved to Bethalto, Illinois, where in 1940 she met and married Anderson T. Heavner, now deceased.

A longtime resident of Alton, Martha held several executive secretarial positions and was employed for many years at Alton District Manufacturer's Association as well as Lewis and Clark Junior College. In 1978 she married Frank Haynes, also now deceased. She is survived by a daughter from her first marriage, Judith (Heavner) Zabielski of Golden, Colorado, and a niece, Jacqueline Biondo of O'Fallon, Missouri.

Funeral arrangements were made private and provided by Gent Funeral Home, with burial at Upper Alton Cemetery.

