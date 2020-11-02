1/1
Martha Howard
ALTON — Martha W. Howard, 85, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at her home.

Born Feb. 19, 1935 in McKinnon, Tennessee, she was a daughter of Riley and Edna Mathis.

She married Frank N. Howard, Sr. in Alton, Illinois, in 1966. He survives.

Martha worked as a packer for Owens-Illinois Glassworks.

She was a loving wife to her husband, and she was a great mom and grandma as well.

In addition to her husband; she is survived by her children, Kathy Lathrom and Christina Durbin of Jerseyville, Illinois, Pam Lathrom of Carrollton, Illinois, Tim (Terrie) Lathrom of Dow, Illinois, Debra Turner of Carlinville, Illinois, and Barbara (Larry) Coles of Brighton, Illinois; a stepdaughter, Linda Howard of Springfield, Illinois; two step-sons, Frank Howard, Jr. of Hettick and Richard Howard of Jacksonville, Illinois; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Turner of Hartford, Illinois, and Ruby Mathis of Kentucky; and a brother, Larry (Brenda) Mathis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kimberly Watters; a son, Clancy Turner; three sisters, Ida Schaefer, Linda Mathis, and Mae Myer; and two brothers, Pete and Charles Mathis.

Due to current Covid-19 crowd restrictions, private services will be held at Paynic Home for Funerals, with burial at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or BJC Hospice.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
