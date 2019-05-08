MARTHA KULP

ALTON — Martha L. Kulp, 101, died at 8:27 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Eunice C. Smith Home. She was born Oct. 26, 1917 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of the late Martin and Mary T. (Flynn) Ryan.

She was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a graduate of the Marquette Catholic High School class of 1935. She worked in the Madison County Treasurer's office retiring as Deputy County Treasurer. On May 1, 1948 in Alton at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church she married Clarence N. Kulp and he preceded her in death on March 12, 2007.

Surviving are two daughters, Nancy Williams (Don) of Alton and Mary Longenecker (Robert) of Chesterfield, Missouri and one son, Larry Kulp (Judy) of Alton; seven grandchildren, Lisa Loncaric (Mike), Christopher Williams (Christi), Andy Kulp (Wendy), Jennifer Miller (Mark), Lindsay Waters (Matt), Julie Goette (Matt) and Kari McGarry (Ryan), and thirteen great grandchildren, one brother, Robert E. Ryan of Godfrey, Illinois and one sister, Mary Therese "Babe" Haxel of Godfrey. Besides her husband she was preceded in death by one grandson, Patrick Longenecker, one brother, John Ryan and two sisters, Elizabeth Davey and Jeanette McCarthy.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of Memorial mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV will officiate. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com