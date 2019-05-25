MARTHA PECK

EAST ALTON — Martha Maxine Peck, 98, passed away 11:10 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 in Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.

Born April 12, 1921 in Beulah, MO, she was the daughter of John L. and Mary Elizabeth "Bessie" (Keeney) Sullivan.

A 1939 graduate of Newburg High School, she had worked for the Chrysler Dealership in Wood River, Bethalto chool district, John Hines Pontiac in Alton and the Alton Box Board (Jefferson-Smurfit) in 1985 after 25 years. Maxine had been a longtime member of Friendship General Baptist Church in East Alton

Surviving are grandchildren, Kevin (Jodi), Kyle (Julie), and Clint (Cretia) Peck, Cori (Blake) Barberick;13 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and dear friends.

Her parents; son, Jarrett E. Peck; brother, 'Sandy' and wife, Gwen Sullivan; an very special friend, Eldredge R. Kelsey preceded her in death.

Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 30 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Rev. Charles Woodard will officiate.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

A very heartfelt thank you is extended to the Staff of Eden Care Center and VITAS Hospice for their companion and care.

Memorials may be given to the Youth Group of Friendship General Baptist Church of which she was so very fond of.