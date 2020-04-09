GODFREY — Martha June Reiske, 83, died at 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence. She was born Dec. 1, 1936 in Villa Ridge, Illinois, the daughter of the late William Earl and Laura Alberta (Essex) Lemastus.

She was a graduate of Alton High School and St. Joseph's School of Nursing. Martha worked as a registered nurse for Owens Illinois Glass in Alton, Illinois, and the Alton Medical Group.

She was a member of Heartland Baptist Church for over 40 years and her greatest love was traveling to visit her family. On March 16, 1961 in Alton she married Charles Reiske and he survives.

Also surviving are one son, Brent William Reiske (Jennifer) of Claremont, California; and two daughters, Beth Ann Vandenburg (Martin "Bradley") of Middlebury, Indiana, and Julie Lynn Blakesley (David) of Anderson, South Carolina; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley Dickerson of Elgin, Illinois, and Betty Burns of Chesterfield, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church or the .

