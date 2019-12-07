ALTON — Martha L. Weiss, 88, of Alton, Illinois, died at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home in Alton with her niece, Nancy by her side. She was born in Ashley, Illinois, on July 15, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Raymond J. and Louise H. (Hamilton) Weiss.

Martha was a graduate of McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, and worked at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis, Missouri. She owned several book keeping businesses during her life and was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Florissant, Missouri.

She was a fiercely independent lady who loved all of the St. Louis sporting teams, playing bridge with her friends, and especially attending any events that her nieces and nephews participated in. Surviving are five nieces, Dana Jumper (Dick) of Flanagan, Illinois, Jan Pell (Kevin) of Looneyville, West Virginia, Nancy Weiss-Hayes (Pete Hayes) of Godfrey, Illinois, Robin Galloway (David) of Marion, Illinois, Andrea Bradley (Clay) of Marion; two nephews, William Weiss (Mary) of Baltimore, Maryland, and James Weiss (Maryann) of Godfrey; 15 great nieces and nephews; several great great nieces and nephews; one brother, R. James Weiss of Godfrey, and a sister in law Stephanie Weiss of Baltimore.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald W. Weiss; a sister in law, Lorraine Weiss; and a niece, Lisa Weiss.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home West Wing and OSF St. Anthony's Hospice for the excellent care shown to our Aunt Martha. No services are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Mark's United Methodist Church Education Scholarship Fund.

