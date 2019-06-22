GODFREY — Marthaine "Marty" Pfeiffenberger, 86, passed away in the early morning, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1932 in Oklahoma City, the daughter of Calvin O. and Iola (McKee) Brown. On May 12, 1956 in Alton, she married Mather Pfeiffenberger.

Marty graduated from the University of Missouri in 1954 with a B.A. in Journalism. She served as Director of Public Relations at Monticello College for Women in Godfrey from 1954-1956.

Her proudest role was as a wife, homemaker, and mother. She also served as a past president of the Alton Woman's Home Foundation Board; a past president of Chapter GG of PEO sisterhood; a former member of the Nature Institute Board; a past president of the Upper Alton Woman's Club; a member of the Lewis and Clark Society of America; and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She spent her time as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and at the Lewis and Clark State Historic Site.

She is survived by her children, Mather Pfeiffenberger of Washington, DC; John Pfeiffenberger of Des Moines, IA; Ann O'Neill (Michael) of Denver, CO; James Pfeiffenberger (Susan) of Seward, AK; Amy Egtvet (Erik) of Seattle, WA; and five grandchildren, Alice, Karl, Max, Julia, and Cameron.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Hugh Brown, and a sister, Sharon Brown.

Memorials may be made to the Nature Institute of Godfrey or to the Lewis and Clark Society of America or to the First Presbyterian Church in Alton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

