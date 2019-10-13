EAST ALTON — Marvin Clyde Jones, 85, of East Alton passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Christian North East Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Aug. 25, 1934 in Alton. He married Donna Ballard Jackson on Jan. 13, 1997. He was retired from Olin after 44 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wood River, Shipman Masonic Lodge 212 and Order of Eastern Star No.465 Bunker Hill.

Marvin was a volunteer firefighter for 20 years with the East Alton Fire Department and served on the East Alton Board of Trustees for 12 years. He enjoyed serving his community and served on several boards and in many capacities.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Jones of East Alton; a son, Phillip M. (Debbie) Jones of Bunker Hill; a daughter, Mona E. Bouillon of East Alton; a stepdaughter, Julie A. (Dan) Fraser of Rosewood Heights; grandchildren, Shannon Gauntt and Kristi Bouillon; a step-grandchild, Chris (Ashley) Fraser; great-grandchildren, Taylor Gauntt and Adalyn Anderson; step- great-grandchildren, Alexis Fraser and Chase Fraser; a brother, Edward L. (Peggy) Jones of Bethalto; a sister, Barbara L. Shearer of Perris, California; and a daughter-in-law, Carole Jones of Roxana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Russell C. Jones, his mother Dorothy E. Schaaf, his first wife Dorothy Jones, his second wife Ann Jones and a son, Mark S. Jones.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights from 4 p.m. until the time of services at 6 p.m. with Pastor Tom Plogue officiating. Memorials can be made to the East Alton Fire Department. An online guestbook is available at www.paynicfh.com.