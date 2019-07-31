MARVIN MEYER

JERSEYVILLE — Marvin Carl Meyer, 90, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 3:35 p.m. at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville, Illinois.

He was born in Worden, Illinois, on March 27, 1929 to Herbert and Elenora (Paul) Meyer. On Jan. 10, 1954 he married Mary Weihe at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alton, Illinois. She preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2013.

Marvin was a veteran of the United States Army and served proudly during the Korean War. He worked as a driver for the Amoco Oil Refinery, retiring in 1986. Marvin was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his son; David (Mardi) Meyer of Alton; a son in law, John Hildebrand of Godfrey, Illinois; four grandchildren, Keli Sue (John) Spinks of Godfrey, Katlyn Hildebrand of Godfrey, Michael (Alyson) Meyer of Alton, Philip (fiancée Amanda Garavet) Meyer of Alton; 2 great grandchildren, Regan and Savannah Spinks of Godfrey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Hildebrand; his two sisters Bernice Helmkamp and Evelyn Werden and his brother Wilfred Meyer.

A visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey where the Rev. Daniel Speckhard will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the or to the Faith Lutheran Church.

