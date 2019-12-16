ALTON — Marvin Elwood Nichols, 89, unexpectedly joined his sons in heaven on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, 9:53 p.m. at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born in Wood River, Illinois, Township Sept. 9, 1930, he was the son of Arthur "Glen" Nichols and Ann (Reeder) Nichols. On Nov. 20, 1954, he married the former Betty Harmon. She is a resident of Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

Marvin retired after a quarter century as a Machinist for Owens-Illinois, briefly leaving his position to join the Army where he saw Germany and Holland during the Korean War. Aside from his passion to create things, he loved to hunt, fish, landscape and play sports. Many were in awe of his ability to defy age on the court, in his yard or out fishing with his best friend and brother, Roger. He could be found almost daily visiting Mr. Donut to pick up a treat to share with Betty.

He is survived by his daughter, Debra (Nichols) Strebel; granddaughters, Amy (Nichols) Stock, Sara (Tyler) Pruiet, Jessica (Andrew) Hopkins, Kelly (Kevin) Rucker, Kacey (Joel) Cornell, and Kinsey (Tyler) Leeuw; beloved great-granddaughters, Grace and Stephanie; grandsons, Chris Nichols and Cory Nichols; and great-grandsons, Taylor, Hayden, Liam, and Jude; and great-grandchildren, Robin, Rian, Nolan, Riley, Harlow and Chad; also surviving are his sisters, Betty Tarrant and Carol Sorgea; brothers, Roger (Faye) Nichols and Robert "Bobby" Nichols; and daughters-in-law Linda (Rose) Nichols and Linda (Osborne) Nichols.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Robin and Randall "Randy" Nichols; brother, Gordon Nichols; sister, Hope (Nichols) Harmon; brothers-in-law, Elvis Tarrant, Augie Sorgea and Terry Harmon; and sister-in-law Ann Nichols.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20.

Burial immediately following at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. We are blessed to have Pastor Roy Rhodes of Abundant Life Community Church in Alton, where Marvin and Betty have been members and volunteers for 30 years, as officiant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family or to .

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.