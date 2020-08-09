ALTON — Marvin Pearson, 75, departed this life Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.

Visitation for friends and family is from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, until the time of service at noon, which is for family only (50 or less).

Please wear a mask. Burial is at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.