Marvin Pearson
ALTON — Marvin Pearson, 75, departed this life Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at his home.

Visitation for friends and family is from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, until the time of service at noon, which is for family only (50 or less).

Please wear a mask. Burial is at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams and Sons Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cathy M Williams & Sons
1695 Oakwood Ave
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 462-9155
Memories & Condolences

August 7, 2020
Sending prayers for God's comfort, healing and peace during this time. Marvin, you will always be in our hearts ❤❤. You left us a legacy. Rest peacefully.
Love you brother.
Douglas and Ronda Pearson
Ronda Pearson
Family
August 4, 2020
RIH Uncle Marvin you will be missed dearly but will forever be in my heart ❤
Maggie Goyer
Family
