Marvin Sauerwein

KANSAS — Marvin Henry Sauerwein, 83, of Sedgwick, Kansas, formerly of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at Newton Presbyterian Manor, Newton, Kansas, on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:18 a.m.

He was born April 5, 1937, in Bunker Hill, to Edward William Sauerwein & Florence Louise (Kurlbaum) Sauerwein.

He was a retired after having worked at Laclede Steel. Marvin was a former member of the Bunker Hill Fire Department and Zion Lutheran Church of Bunker Hill. He enjoyed camping, fishing and making wooden toys.

He is survived by his daughter, Carla Sauerwein (companion, Jeff Ruckman) of Alton, Illinois; son, Edward Sauerwein (Diane) of Sedgwick; grandchildren, Joshua Mills (Jamie), Jared Mills (Erin), Isaac Gould (Melissa), Marsha Crane (Eugene), and Rebecca Taylor (Joe); great-grandchildren, Jacob Mills, Jeremiah Mills, Jonathan Mills, Andrew Mills, Julia Mills, Dakota Crane, Landon Sauerwein, Preston Crane, Arabella Taylor, Marek Taylor, Morgan Teeple, and Wyatt Deneau; sister, Norine Striegel of Mt. Olive, Illinois; along with several nieces and nephews; and former spouse, Gladys Rose (Smith) Sauerwein.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Norman Sauerwein.

Friends may call on Friday, July 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m. at Bunker Hill Cemetery with Rev. Brian G. Holle officiating. Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.

Per the families wishes they ask anyone who will be attending to wear a mask, social distance, and avoid direct contact with the family.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.