HARTFORD — Marvin Allen Turner, 81, of Hartford, died at 5:25 a.m. Oct. 10, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton

He was born June 14, 1938, in Alton, to David and Pearl (Rutman) Turner and raised by his grandma, Sarah Kelly. He was U.S.Marine veteran and a deck hand at National Marine, retiring after 25 years in 2000.

He married Betty "Tootsie" J. Mathis of Hartford on May 1, 1959. She survives, as does his daughter, Patricia E. Bryant of East Alton; a daughter-in-law, Jayme Turner of Alton; his son, Gary (Malinda) Turner of Wood River; seven grandchildren, Keely Younger, Allen and Lindsey Turner, Allison Turner, Briana Bryant, Katelyn and Andrew McCracken, Kyler and Sabrina Turner and Joshua Turner; eight great-grandchildren, Aurora, Chloe, Hunter, Melody, Clark, Sophia, Porter and Hudson; a niece, Heather Groetecke, whom he loved like a daughter; many nieces and nephews; a sister, Patricia Carter of Pennsylvania; and a brother, Gary (Elaine) Turner of Medora.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Turner; three sisters, Juanita Heck, Ruth Wilson and Thelma Bosoluke; and two brothers, David and Clarence Turner.

Visitation is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Gray Funeral Home in Wood River with services at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana. Memorials may be given to the family. Condolences may be made at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.