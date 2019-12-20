GODFREY — Mary Ann Mazenko, 82, died at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Morningside of Godfrey. She was born Feb. 11, 1937. An Alton native and second daughter of Dr. John D. and Charlotte "Pat" McDonald, Mary Ann graduated from Marquette High School and attended the University of Illinois, where she earned a degree in journalism. After working several years in advertising copy and public relations with Stix, Baer, & Fuller, she married Francis Mazenko and left the workforce to devote her time to raising three children.

When her children began school, Mary Ann returned to work as medical writer for St. Joseph's Hospital. She joined the Alton Telegraph in 1981 as a local beat writer before transitioning to feature writing. Mary Ann wrote for the Telegraph for many years, eventually serving as the Family Page editor and spotlighting cultural highlights of the River Bend area. She also remained focused on the medical field, and her investigative reporting and feature writing won numerous press association awards and accolades. She wrote with skill and integrity, often developing ongoing friendships with those she interviewed.

Mary Ann loved her garden and worked joyfully with her husband Fran to create a virtual botanical garden in the backyard of their home. Their garden won second prize in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch garden contest in 2005. An avid reader, her love of books led to many hours of service on the Hayner Library Board.

Mary Ann, known for her gracious, kind nature, was always ready with a smile, hug, and listening ear. She will be greatly missed.

She married Francis B. "Fran" Mazenko on April 25, 1964 in Alton. He preceded her in death on March 6, 2019. Surviving are two daughters, Megan Walters (Tom) of Chatham, IL and Beth Cullum (David) of Janesville, Wisconsin, one son, Michael Mazenko (Julie) of Denver, Colorado, 10 grandchildren, Matthew Walters (fiancé Jenna Cusamono), Ryan Walters, Rebekah Cullum, Jacob Cullum, Joshua Cullum (Courtney), Anna Cullum, Caleb Cullum, Molly Cullum, Austin Mazenko and Chloe Mazenko, one sister, Charlotte Stetson of Godfrey, and a sister-in-law, Denise McDonald of Marquette, Michigan. Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a brother, Kevin McDonald.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski and Deacon Bill Kessler will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the Missouri Botanical Gardens or Hayner Library. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com