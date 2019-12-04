HARDIN — Mary Ann (Smith) Patton, 81, passed away at 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Nov 24, 2019, at Jersey Community Hospital.

She was born on June 27, 1938, in Hardin, Illinois, the daughter of George E. and Marie R. (Baumann) Smith.

Mary Ann married Robert L. Patton on May 3, 1958. He preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Norbert Catholic Church in Hardin. Mary worked as the City Clerk for numerous years for the Village of Hardin.

She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy (Robert) Wieneke and Wanda (Steve) Griffin; one son, Robert Patton; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son, John Patton.

Funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Norbert's Catholic Church in Hardin. Burial will follow mass at St. Norbert's Cemetery in Hardin.

Memorials may be made to Hardin Volunteer Fire Department and the Calhoun Ambulance.

Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.

