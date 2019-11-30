JERSEYVILLE — Mary Ann Pohlman, 91, died at 8:42 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home.

She was born on the family farm in Jersey County, Illinois, on June 27, 1928, and was the oldest of two children born to John H. and Mary Mae (Shines) Pille.

A Jersey County resident her entire life, Mary graduated from Jersey Township High School, in Jerseyville, and worked in her early years for the telephone company, which later became General Telephone.

She married John "Buggs" Bernard Pohlman on Feb. 19, 1955, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Jerseyville, and they soon began a life together that would include raising their large family with deep roots with love, faith and the importance of family. She and "Buggs" were blessed with 64 years of marriage prior to his death on April 30, 2019.

For many years, Mary Ann chose to be a stay-at-home mom, caring for her children, but, as they all got older, she began working for Jersey Township. It would end up being a career that would span many years, as she retired at the age of 89 in October of 2017.

Surviving are her seven children and their spouses, Michael and Eileen Pohlman, of Mandeville, Louisiana, Kenny and Pam Pohlman, Paul and Cory Pohlman, Steve and Brandi Pohlman, Mark Pohlman, Mary and Mike Nyberg and Nancy and Mike Ferguson, all of Jerseyville; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and, a brother and sister in-law, John J. "Bud" and Shirley Pille, of Jerseyville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Patrick J. Pohlman, on Jan. 20, 1980.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the Crawford Funeral Home, in Jerseyville, where a prayer service will conclude the visitation at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, in Jerseyville, with Father Martin Smith officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Jerseyville.

Memorials may be given to the St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic Schools in Jerseyville.

