BRIGHTON — Mary Eugenia Ansell, 89, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor.

She was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Bearlie and Vallie (Jackson) Starkey.

On May 8, 1951, she married Sidney Ansell, in Alton. He preceded her in death in Aug. of 1999.

Mary enjoyed passing time by crocheting and doing crosswords. She loved her family so much, including her dogs.

She will be missed by two daughters and their husbands, Linda and Edward Bodkins of Brighton, Janice and Jim Klug of Brighton; three grandchildren, Stephanie Bodkins, Jimmy Klug, and Amy (Joe) Hubbard; and one great grandson, Jacob Klug.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Weatherholt.

A private graveside service will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Riverbend Humane Society in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Online condolences may be given at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com.