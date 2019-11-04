ALTON — Mary Berry was born on Nov. 14, 1940 to the union of Fred and Daisy Washington in Memphis, Tennessee. However, Mary was raised by her aunt and uncle, Richard and Rosa Lee Hunt, in Alton, Illinois. After general education in Alton school system, Mary furthered her education at East St. Louis School of Practical Nursing, SIU East St.Louis and Lewis and Clark College where she received a degree in nursing.

Mary accepted Christ as her Savior at age 10 and served as a junior usher, choir member, and more at St. John's Baptist Church. She later became a member of Tabernacle MB Church — serving as chaplin of the missionary society.

Mary Louise Washington and Charles Wilbert Evans married in Alton. Their union was blessed with one child. She later married Nathanial Gordon Berry.

She was employed by the state of Illinois and worked at Alton Mental Health from 1966 until she retired in 2013. She started as a surgical housekeeper and worked to become an LPN, MHT11, RN 1 & 2, and finally retired as a Public Service Administrator and Lead EAP Coordinator. She also served on the health board.

In her leisure, she enjoyed spending time with her grand children, decoupaging and crocheting.

Mary Louise Berry departed this life on Oct. 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Adrian Cedric Washington; her aunt and uncle, Richard and Rosie Hunt; and her brothers Fred Coleman and Ernest Tyson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons Charles Berry (wife, Deborah) of Oregano, James Alexander Evans; her daughters: Tiara Michelle Berry of Alton and Lauranienc Hardimon of Wisconsin; and two very special sons, Mark Bradshaw of Edwardsville, Illinois. and Danny Hoog; five sisters, Gloria Holder, Ora Keel, Daisy Davis of New York, Loufield Robinson of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and Lilian Ann Cross of San Diego, California; one brother, Richard Hunt Jr. of Alton; grandchildren Adrienne, Quiana and Adrian Washington, Jr.; Charles and Kara Berry; James, Jasmine, Jordan, Joshua, Jon'e, Ja'kri and Raven Evans; Antonia Webb, Kamieko Goree-Burton, Mahoney Hardimon, Lemetrius, Tremyne Hardimon, Romaine Scott, Leland Jirdon, Stefanie Ewing and Ta'tianna Berry (who lived with her); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is on Wednesday Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church, the Rev. John Buford Eulogist. Burial is at Upper Alton Cemetery. Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton.