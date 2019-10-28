BETHALTO — Mary Ann Bland, 77, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 11:10 p.m. at Barnes Jewish Hospital with her children and family at her side.

She was born on July 16, 1942 in Carrollton, Illinois, the daughter of Anthony and Louise (Postlewait) Hansen.

She married Lester Paul "Pete" Bland on June 19, 1959 at St. John Catholic Church in Carrollton. He survives.

She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Bethalto. She loved her dog, Sweet Pea and enjoyed gardening.

In addition to her husband, Pete, she is also survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca "Becky" and Ronald Snider of Prairietown, and a son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Patty Bland of Glen Carbon, Illinois; two brothers, Richard Hansen (Ruth Ann) of St. Peter's, Missouri and Robert Hansen of Pensacola, Florida; a sister, Alice (Harold) Gibson of Warrenton, Missouri; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dennis Bland; and a brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Ruthie Hansen.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 4-7 p.m. at Gress, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral home in Hardin, Illinois.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31 at St. Anslem's Catholic church in Kampsville, Illinois. Burial will follow at Silver Creek Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Silver Creek Cemetery.

Gress, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin is in charge of arrangements.