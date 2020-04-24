ALTON — Mary Frances Bosoluke, 78, passed away 12:39 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 10, 1941, she was the daughter of William Earl and Ruth L. (Fulks) Hill.

She had worked as a box maker for Owens-IL Glass in Godfrey, Illinois, until the plant closed.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Bosoluke of Alton; daughter, Catherine Bosoluke of Jerseyville, Illinois; two brothers, Paul (Cecil "Cece") Hill of Bethalto, Illinois, Jesse (Shirley) Hill of Pearl, Illinois; three sisters, Dorothy Hewlett of East Alton, Vicki (Ernie) Williams of Alton and Donna Cooper of Wood River, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Hill; and sisters, Pearl Jacobson and Anna "Louella" Aslone.

No services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.