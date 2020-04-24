Mary Bosoluke (1941 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Bosoluke.
Service Information
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL
62095
(618)-254-5544
Obituary
Send Flowers

ALTON — Mary Frances Bosoluke, 78, passed away 12:39 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on Aug. 10, 1941, she was the daughter of William Earl and Ruth L. (Fulks) Hill.

She had worked as a box maker for Owens-IL Glass in Godfrey, Illinois, until the plant closed.

Surviving are a son, Joseph Bosoluke of Alton; daughter, Catherine Bosoluke of Jerseyville, Illinois; two brothers, Paul (Cecil "Cece") Hill of Bethalto, Illinois, Jesse (Shirley) Hill of Pearl, Illinois; three sisters, Dorothy Hewlett of East Alton, Vicki (Ernie) Williams of Alton and Donna Cooper of Wood River, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Hill; and sisters, Pearl Jacobson and Anna "Louella" Aslone.

No services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.