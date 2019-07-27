BRIGHTON — Mary L. Carr, 87, passed away at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Hospital.

Born Jan. 30, 1932 in Gifford, Illinois, she was a daughter of Johnathan and Jane Belle (Powers) Sackett. She married Lionel Joseph Carr on June 30, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1983.

A former member of the Civil Air Patrol, she worked as a nurse for the Alton Mental Health Center for several years.

Survivors include three daughters, Vickie Carr of Louisiana, Cheryl Carr of Gainesville, FL, and Patti Haynes of Godfrey; a son, Jim Carr of Gainesville; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; and a brother, Byron Sackett.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Sackett and two brothers, Daniel Sackett and Glen Sackett, Sr.

A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

