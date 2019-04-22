MARY CATHORALL

BUNKER HILL —Mary Zella Cathorall, 96, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 3:46 a.m. at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

She was born in Alton on Oct. 25, 1922, the daughter of William T. and Stella (Hazel) Simpson. She married Kenneth E. Cathorall on May 20, 1939, in West Alton. He preceded her in death in Aug. 1997.

Mary was a member of the Ingersoll Birthday Club. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working in the yard and making ceramics. Mary was very active through her married life helping her husband with farming.

Mary is survived by two children, Mary Jane Twichell of Brighton and Kenneth (Billie) Cathorall of Bunker Hill; five grandchildren, Jerry (Rena) Twichell, Monica (Tim) Johnson, Donald (Amy) Cathorall, Angela Ford, Kylie (Eric) Betts; a granddaughter-in-law, Christine Cathorall; eleven great-grandchildren, Brittney, Lauren, Brandy, Matthew, Zachary, Jasmine, Abigail, Joseph, Claydon, James and Lydia; two great-great-grandchildren, James and Nolan; and a great-great-grandchild due in November.

Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William O. and Kevell; a grandson, Mike Cathorall; a son-in-law, James Twichell; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Cathorall.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Ron Botton will officiate.

Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the and/or The .

