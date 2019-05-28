MARY CHASE

ALTON — Mary Elizabeth Chase, 79, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019, consoled by the company of her loving children and the presence of God. She was born in Harrisburg, Illinois, to Herman and Coral Schwartz.

Mary moved to Alton, Illinois, with her first husband, Paul Edwin Chase. She thought Alton was a beautiful town and enjoyed participating in many social circles. Everywhere she went, Mary saw someone she knew. In recent years, she enjoyed an independent and vibrant life at the United Methodist Village in Godfrey, Illinois, where she continued to be a bright spot in the lives of others while making new friends to enrich her days.

Along with her parents and first husband, Mary is preceded in death by her two brothers, Frederick Schwartz and Richard Schwartz; her second husband, George Peterie; and her daughter, Cynthia Kinsella.

Mary is survived by her son, Herman (Kim) Chase; her daughters, Jill Mellenthin and Polly Chase; grandchildren, Alissa Chase, Ashley McBride, Adrienne (Aqeel) Shhaib, Katavi Minkus, Jonathan Kinsella, Daniel Mellenthin, Abigail Mellenthin, Elizabeth Grace Mellenthin, Kelly Hatina, and Cory Hatina.

Mary elected cremation. The family will receive visitors from 1:00 p.m. until time of a brief service with music and readings at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. For those who desire, donations can be made in Mary's memory to haskellplayhouse.org to support an Alton landmark and park that had special prominence throughout Mary's life. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com