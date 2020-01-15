ALTON — Mary Katherine "Katsy" Rhoads Christen, 86, passed away at 1:49 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Alton, Illinois, on Sept. 21, 1933 to the late Roy W. Rhoads Sr. and Frances H (Sondles) Rhoads.

Mary married Neil M. Christen on May 11, 1957 in Alton and he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 2007.

She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. Mary owned Happy Beginnings bridal shop in Jerseyville, Illinois. She also was an expert baker and excellent wedding cake decorator; she could do anything.

Mary and Neil were the parents of eight children; one son, Dr. Neil L. (Tracy) Christen of Anniston, Alabama; seven daughters, Debbie (Denny) Ward of Jerseyville, Mary F. Christen, Gwendolyn "Gigi" (Rod) Lucas, Darla (Tim) Dooley, and Stacy (Ricky) Cox, all of Alton, Dawn (Deron) Thomas and Cindy Christen of Florida; 19 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, parents; and siblings, Lemeul Rhoads, Roy William Rhoads Jr., David F. Rhoads, Doris (Rhoads) Micciche, Edith (Rhoads) Lovato; and one son-in-law, Nicola Ionne.

A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, followed by a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to .

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey are in charge of arrangements.

