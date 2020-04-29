ROXANA — Mary Ellen Coglianese, 71, passed away 8:45 p.m., Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at her residence.

Born Jan. 23, 1949 in Evergreen Park, Illinois, she is the daughter of Mary (Scarlotta) McCoy of Orland Park, Illinois, and the late, Raul Navarrete.

Mary Ellen had been a server at Golden Corral.

Surviving in addition to her mother are two sons, John (Alesia) Moffatt of Roxana, Illinois, and Shaun (Cheryl) McGill of Burbank, Illinois; daughter, Kim (Doug) Gallo of Troy, Illinois; four grandchildren, Dominic Gallo, Dane Gallo, Anthony McGill, Jeremy McGill; three brothers, Frank Navarrete of Orland Park, Barry Navarrete of Plainfield, Illinois, and Mike Navarrete of Chicago Ridge, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her father; step-father, Larry McCoy; brother, Kevin Navarrete; and two sisters, Liz Hagbom and Chris Grudzinski.

No services have been scheduled at this time.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.