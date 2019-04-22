MARY COSTAS

WOOD RIVER — Mary C. Costas, 86, passed away 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Born Oct. 13, 1932 in Raymond, Illinois, she was the daughter of Leo and Catherine (Burkhart) Ohren.

Mary had been the register at East Alton -Wood River Community High School for 18 years before retiring. She enjoyed gardening and travel and was a member of the Wood River Women's Club.

On June 2, 1973 in Litchfield, Illinois, she married Christos Costas. He survives.

Surviving also are a son Rick Boone of Maryville, Illinois; daughter, Sandy Boone of Wood River, Illinois; and brother, Thomas Jones of Litchfield.

Her parents and brothers, Paul and Charles Ohren preceded in death.

In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated and no services have been scheduled.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River was in charge of arrangements.