MARY DARK

KANSAS CITY — Mary Ruth Dark, 93, of Kansas City (North), Missouri, formerly of West Alton, Missouri, died on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9:40 a.m. at NorthCare Hospice. Ruth was born March 13, 1926 to Fred Randolph and Lula Bell (Rogers) Bevil in Dorena, Missouri.

Ruth lived many years in West Alton. She attended South East Missouri State College at Cape Girardeau Missouri Teachers College. She spent the majority of her working career as an Auditing Supervisor at Sears Roebuck in Alton, IL; she retired after 32 years. She was a member of the Methodist Church in Alton, Illinois.

Ruth moved to Okeechobee, Florida in 2002; she attended the First Baptist Church and was a member of the Orchard Farm VFW Auxiliary and Business Professional Women's Association.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred, both parents, a brother Harold Rogers and a sister, Loretta Smith. Survived by a son and daughter-in-law Dean and Joan Dark of Parkville, Missouri; two granddaughters: Kara Dark (Mark) and Jenna Dark (Rich); two great-granddaughters: Scarlett Jones and Dahlia Ridout.

Ruth's final wishes were to be cremated with no formal services. A Graveside Committal Service will be held at Ebenezer Cemetery in West Alton at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to the . Memories of Ruth may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com