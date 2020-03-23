JERSEYVILLE — Mary Louise (Midge) Davenport, age 91, was called home to Heaven on Friday, March 20, 2020.

Mary was born Oct. 29, 1928 to the late Clyde Edward (Ed) and Mary Jane (Adcock) Baker in Carrollton, Illinois. She attended Columbiana Grade School, Eldred 3-year High School and graduated from Carrollton High School in 1946.

On July 26, 1947 she married Harry Davenport at Carrollton Baptist Church. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage before Harry's death in 2010. Together they raised four children. Mary worked nearly 30 years as a teller at State Bank of Jerseyville, retiring in 1987.

In retirement she and Harry took many trips in their RV, including two trips to Alaska. Mary was a member of Kane Baptist Church which she considered her second family. She was well known for her chocolate chip cookies at Vacation Bible School. Mary's recent years were spent volunteering at the Closet in Carrollton, quilting and working in her flower garden.

She is survived by her sister, Doris Kuntz of Jerseyville; four children, Carolyn Ruyle, of Jerseyville, Douglas (Becky) Davenport of Murrayville, Illinois, Allen (Linda) Davenport of Godfrey, Illinois, and Dean (Karen) Davenport of Kane, Illinois; grandchildren, are Amy (Ricky) Diaz, Tonya (Doug) Kirk, Jason Wyatt, Kirk (Mary) Adcock, Bryce (Patti) Adcock, Carrie Mack, Mike Davenport, Matt (Kim) Molloy, Raechel (Brian) Harrison, Jake Noll, and Rob (Natasha) Noll; also surviving are numerous great-grandchildren and special friend Grace Kennedy.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Edward Dale Baker.

Due to the coronavirus, Mary will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the Carrollton City Cemetery.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held at a future date.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville is in charge of the arrangements, and memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.