ALTON — Mary Nell Draper, age 97, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton, Illinois.

She was born on July 1, 1922, in Montgomery County, Illinois, the daughter of Jesse and Laura Vogel. Upon marrying Kenneth M. Draper in 1946 she left her job as a beauty operator in Wood River, Illinois. They made Hartford, Illinois, their home raising their family, attending Hartford United Methodist Church, and participating in the community.

After retirement they travelled frequently west to California and Kansas, and to Northern Illinois to be with children and grandchildren. Mary Nell cared for Kenneth after he developed serious health issues until he passed in 2005.

She remained in their home until 2017 moving to Foxes Grove Supportive Living in Wood River. Her failing health required skilled care in Jan. of 2020 at Rosewood Care Center.

Mary Nell joined the church, taught Sunday and Bible School, belonged to United Methodist Women and quilted. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many years. She became the church historian and oldest member.

Caring for her family was primary. Growing from 10 siblings and having children of her own, she cherished all family members. Family gatherings were frequent with fellowship and good food. She was known as the family historian and genealogy became her passion and challenge.

Survivors include three sisters, Irma Wysong, Lois Foster, and LaWanda Johnson; one brother and sister-in-law, Fred (Elaine) Vogel; three children and their spouses, Terry (Deanna) Draper, Richard (Elizabeth) Draper, and Carole (Wayne) Stucky; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and twin great-grandchildren arriving soon; with many nieces and nephews, and their children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Laura Vogel; her husband, Kenneth Draper; four sisters, Lorene Sammons, Murl Blaine, Jessie Storey, and Evelyn Ballard; three brothers, John Vogel, Lewis and Jackie Vogel who passed as infants.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.

Pastor Alan Abert will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford United Methodist Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.