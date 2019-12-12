PALMYRA — Mary Ellen Dugger, age 96, of Palmyra, Illinois, passed away at her daughter's home in Hettick, Illinois, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

She was born Jan. 3, 1923 to Clayton and Mazie (Pratt) Braley.

She married Ray Maupin and later divorced. She then married Roy E. Dugger in Scottville, Illinois, on Jan. 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1959.

She is survived by her daughters, Alyce Maupin (KW) Bowman of Greenfield, Illinois, Roycelyn Dugger (Zeke) Isaacson of Hettick, and Bessie Dugger Powers of Bethalto, Illinois; six granddaughters, Shelly (Mark) Steinmetz of Hettick, DiAnn (John) Ford of Greenfield, Erin Bowman of Jacksonville, Illinois, Amanda (Nathan) Henderson of Troy, Illinois, Kara (Philip) Cox of Modesto, Illinois, Utah, Rhonda (Brian) Janroy of Riverdale; one grandson Micah (Kelly) Powers of Paullina, Iowa; 19 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Henry, Clara, George, Edward, Edwin, Irving, Jim and Wendell (John) Braley; son-in-law Curt Arnett; and special friend Bert Nix. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

She was employed at the Scottville Grade School, Carlinville Glove Factory, State of Illinois, and retired from Capitol Records in Jacksonville.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Burial will be in Panther Creek Cemetery near Scottville, Illinois. Visitation will be held 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 at the chapel.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Northwestern Food Pantry or both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Illinois, 62692.

