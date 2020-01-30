BRIGHTON — Mary Ann Edelen, 86, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. at Robings Manor in Brighton, Illinois.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1933 in Alton, Illinois, a daughter of Walter Joseph and Nonie E. (Fraiser) Calvey Sr.

Mary was a CNA for St. Anthony's for 17 years, and retired in 1983.

She is survived by her children, Harold E. Edelen (Mary) and Lydia Kay Woods both of Alton; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Edelen; a special niece, Michele Buchanan; and several other nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Kathlyn Lewis, Lydia Calvey, Betty Frazier, and Kay Means; and four brothers, Walter J. Calvey Jr., Jack Calvey, Bob Calvey, and Allen Calvey.

Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to the .

Register book and on-line condolences may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.