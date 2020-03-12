GODFREY — Mary "Kay" F. Ellington, 79, passed away at 3:58 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Roodhouse, Illinois, on May 2, 1940, the daughter of Lloyd Bettis and Ella Frances Smock.

Mary "Kay" married Thomas Ellington on Jan. 1, 1982 in Alton, Illinois, and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2012.

She worked as an executive secretary for Smurfit-Stone. She was always smiling, laughing and loved to take drives down the River Road to have lunch. She also liked to visit family in Branson, Missouri, and loved the outdoors where she could watch wildlife.

She is survived by four children and spouses, Ricky Kramer (Debra) of Bethalto, Illinois, Shari Goetten of Alton, Greg Kramer (Theresa Anderson) of Jerseyville, and Sarah Ellington Buchana of Troy, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Krista Kramer, Travis Kramer, Scott Clinton, Kyle (Ashley) Goetten, Ryan Goetten, Craig (Danielle) Goetten, Reed Buchana and Luke Buchana, five great grandchildren, Scotty Clinton, Jesse Helfrich, Coraline Goetten, Savannah Goetten, and Rhett Goetten; five siblings and spouses, Connie Grogan and Ken of Lincoln, Illinois, Kenneth Bettis and Phyllis of Reed Springs, MO, Sharon Bell and Vernie of Park City, Kansas, Debbie Taylor and Randy of Kirbyville, Missouri, and Mickey Anderson and Steve of Modesto, Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Jim Minton of Modesto; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Joy Minton; and her step-parents, Georgia Bettis and Glenn Carnahan.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Elias, Kallal an Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 13.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be directed to the .

