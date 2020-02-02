EAST ALTON — Mary K. England, 91, of East Alton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 12, 1928, to Harvey and Gladys (Conrady) Trantham. She married Isaac S. England June 19, 1948, in Pocahontas, Arkansas. He preceded her in death April 9, 2009.

Mary had previously worked as a cashier for Kroger and providing child care in her home.

She is survived by three sons, Jerry (Merly) Jennings, of San Diego, California, Bob (Sue) England, of Edwardsville, and Danny (Donna) England, of Destrehan, Louisiana; daughter, Barbara Jennings, of Winfield, Missouri; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 15 great great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Trantham.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. at Paynic Home for Funerals, in Rosewood Heights with Pastor Royce Roy officiating.

Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Online guest book avialbale at www.paynicfh.com.