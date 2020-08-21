Mary Feldon-Peters

GRAFTON — Mary Ellen Felden-Peters, 56, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on August 20, 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer.

She was born in Alton, Illinois on July 10, 1964 to Kenneth and Irene Felden.

Mary was a graduate of Illinois State University. She spent many years working in retail, and was most recently an associate at Bishop Family Eye Care. However, Mary would say her most important job was being a mother, wife and grandma.

She loved to cheer on the Cardinals and Blues each season. She also enjoyed her evenings with girlfriends whether it was bowling, playing Bunco, going to movies, or seeing live music. Mary loved spending time with her family, especially the holidays and annual trips to the Ozarks.

She was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Grafton and the Grafton American Legion Auxiliary.

On September 30, 1995, she married Anthony Peters and they spent almost 25 wonderful, loving years together.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony; two daughters, Taylor and Rachel; and a son, Michael of Grafton; a bonus daughter, Kim (Corey) Schetter of Godfrey; two grandchildren, Aly and Luke; a brother, William (Maureen) Felden and a sister, Ann (Timothy) Palumbo; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Julie, and niece Suzanne.

A private prayer service will be hosted followed by a public visitation on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A private mass will be held the following morning. Due to current State of Illinois restrictions, the family requests that masks be worn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to BJC Foundation for Hospice at P. O. Box 790369 St. Louis, Missouri 63179 or to St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 10 Evans St. Grafton, IL 62037. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.