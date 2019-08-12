MARY FERGUSON

HARTFORD — Mary H. ( Stosky) Ferguson, 96, passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at home.

She was born Sept. 8, 1922 in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Michael Stosky and Helen (Witkowski ) Stosky. She graduated from East Alton-Wood River High School and worked in sales in several local clothing stores. She loved her family, traveling, collections, crafts and family genealogy. Mary was a grand prize winner in the Alton Telegraph recipe contest and also first place in the Wood River Journal recipe contest. She and her husband traveled through 48 U.S. states, Canada and Mexico.

She married Marlin H. Ferguson of Hartford, Illinois on July 26, 1947. He preceded her in death on March 25, 2005.

She is survived by her son, Mark Ferguson and daughter-in-law Karen Ferguson of Wood River; son-in-law James Yates; three grandchildren: Brian Gernon, Philip Ferguson and Mary Katheryn Yates; and eight great-grandchildren: Brandon Yates, Paige Yates, Sophia Yates, Kaylin Gernon. Breanna Gernon, Elizabeth Gernon, Dayne Gernon and Hailey Gernon.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, John and Jo Ann Stosky; a sister and brother-in-law, Olga and Ray Dabbs; a daughter, Stephanie Yates; a grandson Daniel Yates; and infant grandson Martin Hale Ferguson, the son of Mark and Karen Ferguson.

Per her wishes, there was no visitation and a private service was held at Paynic Funeral Home with Father Don Wolford officiating.

Burial was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wood River, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the , The or to Masses.