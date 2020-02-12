JERSEYVILLE — Mary Louise Ford, 88, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at her home. She was born on Feb. 19, 1931 to Roy "Sam" and Frederica (Snell) Powers and was the oldest of 10 children.

Mary graduated from Jersey Township High School in 1948. She married Marvin E. Ford on Oct. 16, 1951 in Alton, Illinois. They celebrated 63 years before his death on Aug. 1, 2014.

Her family was her life and she was a member of Peace United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children, Michael L. (Angie) Ford of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Marsha E. Erwin of Jerseyville; her grandchildren, Megan and Kelly Erwin; her step-grandchildren, Nikki (A.J.) Heitzig and Molly Rowling; her step-great-grandchildren, Corie Heitzig and Cam Talley; her sisters, Janet (Ralph) Calame of Jerseyville and Linda (Joe) Bedolli of Pleasant Plains, Illinois; and her former son-in-law, Bill Erwin.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband; her precious son, Martin "Marty" Ford; son-in-law, Paul Allen; also her brothers, Richard, Patrick, Ronald, Charles, and Tom Powers.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. until noon at Alexander Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at noon at Alexander Funeral Home.

Rev. Deborah Lawson will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grimes-Neely Cemetery or Peace United Church of Christ.

Arrangements by Alexander Funeral Home.