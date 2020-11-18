1/1
Mary Fowler
HARTFORD — Mary Catherine Fowler, 96, formerly of Hartford, Illinois, passed away at 3:11 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at University Nursing & Rehabilitation in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born Nov. 9, 1924 in Granite City, Illinois, she was a daughter of Vid and Rose (Posevec) Vrabec.

Mary and Quinton Fowler were married Aug. 5, 1950. He passed away Dec. 18, 1996.

She is survived by her daughter, Jean Clark of Wood River, Illinois; a granddaughter, Chrissy Wiley and her husband Tom of Bethalto, Illinois; and four great grandchildren, DJ Dutton, Ethan Dutton, Evan Wiley, and Olivia Wiley.

In addition to her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Kelly Clark; her grandson, David Harrison; her sister, Helen Seneczyn; and two brothers, John Vrabec and Frank Vrabec.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Holy Angels Catholic Church in Wood River.

Information and an online guestbook are available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
or

