MARY FRANKLIN

DORSEY — By God's grace, Mary L. Franklin of Dorsey, Illinois, at age 77, began eternal life through Christ on March 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, amazing neighbors, and family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Prairietown, Illinois. Visitation will be at the church from 1:30-3 p.m., before the funeral service. Pastor William Gleason will officiate.

