CARROLLTON — Mary V. Fuller, 57, of Carrollton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at the Thomas H. Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. She was born Aug. 12, 1962 in Alton, Illinois. She married Greg Fuller Sept. 28, 2008.

Mary enjoyed painting and her pets.

She is survived by her husband Greg Fuller of Carrollton; mother, Norma June (nee: Watkins) Doyle of Greenfield, Illinois; brother, Charles G. (Andrea) Downing of Chesterfield, Missouri; sister, Cassandra (Ron) Frailey of Woodburn, Illinois; two nieces, Heather and Ashley; and a nephew Devin.

Cremation services were entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois.

Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.