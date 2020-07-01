WOOD RIVER — Mary Rose Galeaz, 88, passed away 6:46 p.m, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Mother of Good Counsel Home in St. Louis, Missouri.

Born Oct. 1, 1931 in Zeigler, Illinois, she was the daughter of Candido and Maria Galeaz.

Mary Rose had been a mathematics teacher for over 30 years. She taught in the Roxana School District, Sacred Heart School and Villa Duchesne/Oak Hill School before retiring in 1987.

She is survived by a brother, Joseph (Patricia) Galeaz of St. Jacob, Illinois.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Andy Galeaz; and sisters, Ada J. Durbin and Sister Mary Dolorosa Gloria Galeaz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Parish Church. Father Donald Wolford will officiate.

Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society or Masses.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, in in charge of arrangements.